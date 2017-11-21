Manchester man pleads guilty to manslaughter after crash

Epifanio Garcia (Photo: Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–A Manchester man has plead guilty to manslaughter after a deadly car crash that happened in July 2016.

22-year-old Epifanio Garcia plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle in court on Tuesday.

Police said he was driving over 80 miles per hour on Tolland Turnpike when he rear-ended 73-year-old Solomon Reid of Manchester, who was stopped at a red light.

The speed limit there is 40 miles per hour.

Garcia had a blood-alcohol content level over twice the legal limit, and drug tests showed he also had marijuana in his system. A small quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia was found in Garcia’s vehicle. He sustained a broken arm in the collision.

Garcia will be sentenced in February.

