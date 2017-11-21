March of Dimes releases nationwide premature birth report card

By Published:

(WTNH) — March of Dimes releases their nationwide prematurity report card with Connecticut’s number slightly increasing.

The latest premature birth numbers comes in November, which is also National Prematurity Awareness Month.

The March of Dimes report reveals that Connecticut’s overall premature birth rate has increased by 0.1% this past year, now reaching 9.4%.

To combat the steadily increasing prematurity rate, March of Dimes Volunteer Board of Directors Dr. Christopher Morosky says they are encouraging hospitals to reduce or eliminate early non-medically indicated early deliveries prior to 39 weeks.

He says the organization is also trying to make it easier to mom’s with a history of premature birth to access intramuscular progesterone.

Erin Jones with March of Dimes says prematurity does not know any boundaries, meaning it can affect any and all women. She says this is why March of Dimes is working to make sure every mom has a happy and healthy pregnancy.

