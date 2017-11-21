Mayor Bronin kicks off Winterfest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The holiday season would not be complete without Winterfest in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin is kicking off the festival Tuesday and will be announcing the activities and events for this year’s winter outdoor experience.

Among them will be an outside skating rink that has free skating and skate rentals starting Friday. Free pictures with Santa Claus will also be available, as well as a free learn-to-skate program, music and arts programming and many more family fun activities.

This will be going on all throughout the holiday season and ends January 7th. For more information, go to www.winterfesthartford.com.

