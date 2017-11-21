Metro-North announces special schedule for Thanksgiving weekend

Related Coverage How to do Thanksgiving in New York right

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Metro-North has announced a special holiday timetable for trains for people going in and out of New York City over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, November 22, the rush begins with early getaway trains, which begin departing Grand Central Terminal around 1:00 p.m. Because of the extra trains running earlier in the afternoon, some evening trains may be cancelled or combined. More detailed timetables for Wednesday are available here.

On Thanksgiving, Thursday November 23, Metro-North will operate on a modified weekend schedule, with additional inbound trains for those of you heading to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Holiday Parade.

Additional trains will be available after the parade to get back out of the city, but it should be noted that if you’re leaving New York after the parade you must have your ticket before boarding your train at Grand Central or Harlem-125th Street Station. Metro-North recommends using their MTA eTtix, the mobile ticketing app that enables you to purchase tickets on your smartphone.

On Black Friday, November 24, Metro-North will operate on a Saturday schedule, with additional morning inbound and afternoon outbound trains. On Saturday and Sunday, the regular weekend schedule will be in effect, plus additional “Shopper’s Special” trains.

The complete holiday timetable is available here.