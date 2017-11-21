Murder arrest made in New Britain stabbing

By Published:
Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver (New Britain Police)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Britain man has been arrested on murder charges after another man was stabbed to death Monday night.

Police say at around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to 64 North Street, floor 2, to a report of a man stabbed, when they found the victim seriously injured inside an apartment.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police say 41-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver, who lives in the same building as the victim, was immediately identified as the suspect and was tracked down to a motel on the Berlin Turnpike.

Gonzalez-Oliver was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder. He was held on a $1 million bond.

