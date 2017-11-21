NY to suspend some highway work for holiday travel

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Highway construction crews will hold off on any non-essential lane closures this holiday weekend to ease traffic during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that non-essential lane and bridge closures on New York state highways will be suspended from Wednesday morning through Monday morning.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods of the year nationally, and in New York, the Wednesday before and the Sunday after the holiday are the busiest days on the state Thruway.

Cuomo also is reminding New Yorkers to celebrate responsibly and drive safely.

AAA projects that nearly 51 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday.

