Police: ‘Several cars and pedestrians’ involved in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources tell News 8 that an off-duty officer was involved in a crash with another car in Waterbury on Tuesday evening.

Sources say the collision took place at the corner of South Main Street and West Liberty.

According to Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police attempted to stop the vehicle before it crashed.

Police say several cars and pedestrians were involved and that people have been transported to local hospitals.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and we are working to get you more information.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.