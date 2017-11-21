Police seize crack, heroin, stun guns from New London home

Related Coverage 3 arrests made in New London drug bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A man and woman are facing drug charges after a bust in New London on Tuesday.

35-year-old Henry Badillo and 28-year-old Julie Kozlowski, both of Moore Avenue in New London, were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics after police found crack cocaine and heroin while executing a search warrant at a house there.

Two stun guns were also seized from the property, along with over $1,100 in cash.

The two were also charged with possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, and criminal possession of an electronic defense weapon.