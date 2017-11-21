Quinnipiac women’s basketball to unveil ‘Sweet 16’ banner

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team is getting ready for their home opener tomorrow afternoon. They host a really good Northern Colorado team.

Before the game, the Bobcats will unveil a new banner, their first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 banner will be seen for the first time. The Bobcats made history last season with their Cinderella run in the Big Dance.

On Wednesday, they’ll get one last time to reflect on that great season and use it for motivation to do it again this year.

“To finally unveil the Sweet Sixteen banner will be a really nice moment for us. The Sweet Sixteen is a big deal, but its also a reminder on why we’re here, and what we’re doing, and want to achieve going forward. So seeing that Sweet Sixteen banner will be a nice moment, but also it’s where we want to go with the program this year, and were not resting on our laurels so a big test on this Wednesday.”

