Rare Nike sneaker release canceled after crowd swarms store

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The first exclusive release of a rare sneaker has been canceled in Richmond after police were called to help control the crowd.

People started waiting outside the Need Supply Co. store on West Cary Street days ahead of Tuesday’s release of the Nike Air Max 97/1, which was set for 10 a.m.

The NIKE Air Max 97/1, is a hybrid of the Air Max ‘97 and Air Max 1. The sneaker is completely vegan and was designed by Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon, who was scheduled to be at the event.

By 2:30 a.m., nearly 500 people had surrounded the shop, police said.

“Even people from the back just pushing and pushing, and about an hour ago we had no room,” Richmond native Jonathan Walters said.

The store canceled the release just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Some people traveling from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey just to get their hands on a new pair of the limited edition sneakers, but many of them left empty handed.

Only 30 to 40 people with wristbands were allowed in at 10 a.m. to purchase the shoes, which were being sold for $160. A press release from Need Supply Co. says an early sample pair was sold on eBay for $96,000.

“They had started to give out wristbands; they teasing people,” said Noel Rivers, who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. “They teasing me, thinking I’m about to get one, then they shut it down. And I feel like it’s unfair because 10 people got wristbands, and then I’m just from Philadelphia with nothing expecting to get a pair.”

The shoes will be sold in Los Angeles, too, before a global release set for March 2018.

The store said it will announce a new release date on social media.