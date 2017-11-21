Recipe for a smoked trout dip

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza shows News 8 how to make a smoked trout dip sure to add some class to your next dinner party.

Angela’s Smoked Trout Dip

Serves (2 cups)

6oz Smoked Trout (skin removed, diced)

1 heaped teaspoon freshly chopped chives

2 Tablespoons capers (with some juice from jar)

1 heaped teaspoon freshly chopped dill

¼ cup plain Greek yoghurt

1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise

Juice ½ lemon

Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and thoroughly mix until paste like consistency. Allow to sit in the refrigerator and develop flavors for 30 minutes. Serve with crostini, on a cracker and for GLUTEN FREE celery stick, slice of cucumber or rice cracker.