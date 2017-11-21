Recipe for a smoked trout dip

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza shows News 8 how to make a smoked trout dip sure to add some class to your next dinner party.
Angela’s Smoked Trout Dip
Serves (2 cups)
6oz Smoked Trout (skin removed, diced)
1 heaped teaspoon freshly chopped chives
2 Tablespoons capers (with some juice from jar)
1 heaped teaspoon freshly chopped dill
¼ cup plain Greek yoghurt
1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise
Juice ½ lemon
- Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and thoroughly mix until paste like consistency.
- Allow to sit in the refrigerator and develop flavors for 30 minutes.
- Serve with crostini, on a cracker and for GLUTEN FREE celery stick, slice of cucumber or rice cracker.