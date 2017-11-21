Recipe for a smoked trout dip

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza shows News 8 how to make a smoked trout dip sure to add some class to your next dinner party.

Angela’s Smoked Trout Dip

Serves (2 cups)

6oz Smoked Trout (skin removed, diced)

1 heaped teaspoon freshly chopped chives

2 Tablespoons capers (with some juice from jar)

1 heaped teaspoon freshly chopped dill

¼ cup plain Greek yoghurt

1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise

Juice ½ lemon

  1. Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and thoroughly mix until paste like consistency.
  2. Allow to sit in the refrigerator and develop flavors for 30 minutes.
  3. Serve with crostini, on a cracker and for GLUTEN FREE celery stick, slice of cucumber or rice cracker.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s