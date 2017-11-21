Renters rebate checks face additional delay

Related Coverage Real estate agents say GOP tax cut plan bad news for Connecticut home ownership

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Yet another delay on renters rebate checks.

They usually go out in mid to late October to thousands of seniors and to the disabled.

Those people had been put on notice that they wouldn’t be out until the end of the month.

Now, Governor Dannel Malloy’s office says that because of corrections to the state budget, it is believed the checks will not go out until the middle of December.