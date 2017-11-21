State party leaders to decide what to do about budget red ink

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Top leaders from both political parties at the State Capitol are planning another get-together next week to decide what to do about the latest “red ink projections” for the new state budget.

“It’s clear we are going to have to plan for some short falls just like last week the announcement of the Governor’s ‘lapses’ that was something that was built into this budget as well. We are planning to meet next week and to at least assess where we are.”

The Governor’s office estimates the budget is already $203 million in the red.