Stretch Your Dollar: Inexpensive gift ideas for everyone on your list

(WTNH)– It’s a big weekend for holiday shopping and as you do, it may also be a good time to keep those easy-to-forget gifts in mind, such as those for co-workers or a host.

We are stretching your dollar with some inexpensive ideas you’ll find this weekend.

Black Friday is just days away and you can bet there will be deals for everyone on your list. As you shop, Kelly Franz, with the Connecticut Post Mall, suggests you keep your eyes open for freebies that are perfect for the host or co-worker you typically buy for last-minute!

“You can spend $10 and get a really nice gift that’s going to be meaningful to someone in your life whether it’s a teacher, co-worker, or boss,” said Franz.

Look for free gifts that come with a purchase like what’s going on at Yankee Candle and Sears.

“Sears is doing one that if you buy a $19.99 dollar necklace; you get a set of earrings for free. So that’s two gifts in one. Yankee Candle is doing the same thing, when you spend $35 you can purchase a $15 tote that’s worth $35 and then you get another free larger size tote,” said Franz.

Look for festive add-ons to dress up the wine bottle you’d be bringing to a gathering anyway or look for a special keep-sake dish that you can bring an appetizer in and let the host keep!

“There are a lot of things that are not holiday specific, but just more wintry, fun, “Merry and Bright” themed items, that just give that holiday spirit all throughout the winter really,” said Franz.

Gifts designed to lure you into stores may be the perfect way to spread holiday cheer in an inexpensive way.