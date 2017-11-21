The holiday spirit is starting to fill Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-foot tree has arrived at Mystic River Park.

Normally, the crews working to secure and decorate it are working at the Mystic Shipyard, but on Tuesday they strung more than 12-hundred lights on the huge tree as Mystic gets ready for the holiday season.

With the tree as the centerpiece, the entire village of Mystic is getting into the holiday spirit.

“I like the tree because it’s nice and pretty,” says Lucas Lowell of Groton.

Mystic is also getting ready for a pretty special visitor Saturday.

“Santa will arrive by tug boat here on Mystic River at 2 p.m.,” said Kristin Hartnett who is with Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

Santa will meet with kids and lead the Lighted Boat Parade.

“Because it’s the lighted boat parade we have to take our knots and brighten them up so you can see them in the dark. It looks really cool,” said Matt Beaudoin, owner of Mystic Knotwork, who strung lights through a large sailor knot.

He is getting ready for the parade and the holiday season offering custom made decorations for Hanukkah and Christmas.

“If you come in wanting a special color for your star for your Christmas tree we can make that for you,” said Beaudoin.

Lighted lantern tours also begin this week at Mystic Seaport but that’s not all.

“The Avery Copp House is putting something on,” said Hartnett. “The Mystic Aquarium has several events. Downtown Mystic Stroll is Dec. 5. That’s a Tuesday evening.”

“My window’s going to get all decorated so we hope everybody comes down to see it,” said Deborah Kollmeyer, owner of Adore.

This will be the first holiday season for Adore which opened in October. The home decor store and other downtown Mystic merchants kick off the holidays this weekend with Shop Small Saturday.

“We’re a brick and mortar store and I think there’s a real comeback for the smaller brick and mortar unusual gift items and that’s definitely what we have,” said Kollmeyer.

The official tree lighting takes place at six o’clock on Saturday night, and of course Santa Claus will be there for that as well as for the lighted boat parade on the Mystic River.

If you want to put your boat in the parade all you have to do is bring a toy for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and you’re in. You can also donate a toy to the PNC even if you don’t have a boat.