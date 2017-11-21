Three arrested for New Haven carjacking of SCSU students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have made multiple arrests in connection to an October carjacking.

According to police, on Oct. 24, an afternoon carjacking took place near the Rock Ridge State Park Nature Center. Officials say the victims were Southern Connecticut State University students who drove to the nature center’s parking lot to talk.

It was there where three men allegedly approached the vehicle and grabbed the victim in the driver’s seat by the neck, holding a knife to her throat. Authorities say the other two suspects demanded other valuables before taking the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

One week later, SCSU police located the stolen vehicle in an off-campus parking lot and the investigation continued.

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, officials arrested three suspects for their alleged connection to the crime.

19-year-old Angel Garcia, 20-year-old Ezequiel Gonzalez-Vazquez, and a 16-year-old male, all from New Haven, are facing charges. The three were charged with with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, and other related charges.