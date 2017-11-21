Three CREC football players under investigation for alleged attack on coach

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Capitol Region Education Council football players are currently under investigation for allegedly beating and kicking an assistant high school football coach in Enfield.

According to the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2A1TGjj), the attack was caught on surveillance video last week after a potluck dinner.

According to CREC officials, the names of the students were not released because they are minors and the incident is still being investigated.

Superintendent Timothy Sullivan released a statement on Tuesday regarding the situation, which read:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred involving members of our football team. We are cooperating with law enforcement officials and consequences are being given at the team and school level. The safety of all of our school community members is a top priority, and we are taking this act of aggression very seriously. There is no place for this type of behavior at CREC.”

