UConn football seniors playing for pride in final game at Cincinnati

(WTNH)–The UConn football team wraps up a disappointing season this Saturday when they play at Cincinnati.

The 3-8 Huskies are trying to bounce back from a blowout loss against Boston College. UConn has lost four straight games and a win against the Bearcats would be a positive way to end the year.

For the seniors on this team, this will be the last time they wear a Connecticut uniform. They’re playing for pride on Saturday.

“If that doesn’t give them enough incentive, enough pride to go out and give it everything they’ve got and prepare the right way this week, and then to give it all on Saturday, then they’ve been stealing from the University the last four or five years,” said head coach Randy Edsall.

“It means a lot because you put a lot into this program the last four years, some guys five, like Foley, and just to play in that last game we want to end it the right way, with a win,” said senior Luke Carrezola.

Kickoff is at noon on Saturday in Cincinnati.

