U.S. Coast Guard helping food bank for Thanksgiving holiday

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Dozens of crew members with the United States Coast Guard bringing muscle power to the Connecticut Food Bank. Bernie Beaudreau, CEO with the Connecticut Food Bank said, “We try to make Thanksgiving that one day of the year that nobody goes hungry in our state of Connecticut and this is how we get it done.” They loaded cases of turkeys, potatoes, apples and the fixings.



Lt. Alaina Fagan with the U.S. Coast Guard said, “We really enjoy it. It is almost fun. We get into a chain and we’ve got two lines going and almost make it a competition to see who can load the trucks faster.” The Coast Guard volunteers year round at the food bank. Lt. Fagan added, “It is so rewarding because I think about the people this food is going to feed. Especially for Thanksgiving and it is just great to feel that we are making a difference in the community.”

The US Coast Guard moved 450 thousand pounds of food to the loading dock and out the door. Beaudreau added, “They are loading up all these cars. We are moving almost a half a million pounds today. That is our biggest day of the year.” Lt. Fagan said, “We are helping load up the pallets to distribute to all the food banks in the area and local churches.” The Coast Guard will help out on the receiving end. Lt. Fagan said, “The turkeys that originate here once it gets to its destination we’ve also had volunteers that take the turkeys off the truck and handing them out to families.” The food is going to more than 300 food pantries and soup kitchens in time for Thanksgiving.