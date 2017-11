WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has learned his fate for killing his fiancee and then stuffing her body in a closet.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Adam Plaeger to 38 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty in August to killing his fiancee, Melanie Hueberger, in July of last year.

One of her roommates says Plaeger even admitted to it.

