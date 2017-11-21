Waterbury residents fed up in aftermath of Naugatuck River sewage spill

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–The Naugatuck River has seen better days, as a couple of sewage spills have left the waters there a mess. People in Waterbury are fed up.

“It’s pretty disgraceful,” said Lawrence DePillo, the head of Waterbury’s Independent party, and a former member of the Board of Aldermen.

There have been at least three raw sewage spills from the Waterbury Wastewater Treatment Plant into the Naugatuck River this year, including one on October 9 that led to 5 million gallons of raw sewage polluting the waters and killing fish in several towns.

Neil O’Leary, mayor of Waterbury told News 8 that happened when an outside contractor cut a live cable and knocked out power to the plant for five hours. Backup generators never came on like they should have, so plant workers opened a valve so the plant wouldn’t flood.

DePillo said he and other Waterbury residents were expecting to hear more about the city’s investigation into the spills, and about equipment at the plant on Monday night at a Board of Aldermen meeting. That discussion was postponed. It has DePillo claiming a cover-up.

“This is all about the city covering its tracks, worrying about litigation,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the President of the Board of Aldermen told the crowd the release of updated information would come later, so that they wouldn’t compromise the investigation now. DePillo doesn’t buy it.

“There is something absolutely wrong going on in that sewer plant,” he said.

Kevin Zach was also at last night’s meeting. He’s fought for years to keep the river clean. He doesn’t believe there is any kind of deception going on by tabling that discussion.

“I think that was the responsible thing to do at this moment, waiting for facts and timeline to come out,” he said.

No one at the mayor’s office was available to speak with News 8 on Tuesday, but O’Leary said in a past interview that there is no cover-up.