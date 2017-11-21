Yale’s Zane Dudek named Ivy League Rookie of the Year

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale freshman running back Zane Dudek was named the Ivy league rookie of the year on Tuesday. Dudek scored 16 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season and led the league in rushing.

Yale saw eight players earn Ivy League first-team honors, the most since 1977, when the Bulldogs also won the Ivy League title. The most Yale has ever had was a dozen in 1974.

Related Content: Yale beats Harvard, 24-3, wins first outright Ivy title in 37 years

The Bulldogs’ first-team picks on offense were offensive linemen Jon Bezney and Karl Marback, tight end Jaeden Graham and Dudek, a candidate for league player of the year and Yale’s first Ivy Rookie of the Year since Mike McLeod in 2005. The defense included secondary members Spencer Rymiszewski and Hayden Carlson, lineman John Herubin and linebacker Matthew Oplinger, who is a candidate for the defensive portion of the Asa S. Bushnell Cup (league MVP). Seven of the eight are seniors.

Related Content: Freshman Zane Dudek runs for 3 TDs, Yale beats Brown 34-7

Seven Elis earned second-team all-league honors, including three on defense, three on offense and one special teams player. Senior linemen Anders Huizenga and Sterling Strother and classmate receiver Christopher Williams-Lopez represented the offense. Foyesade Oluokun, a senior linebacker who earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Blue in tackles Saturday, joined junior end Kyle Mullen, Yale’s new captain, and sophomore end Charles Callender as Yale offensive second-teamers. Junior Alex Galland, who handled the punting and placekicking, was also with that group.

The five honorable mention Yale picks included Kurt Rawlings (So, QB), Dieter Eiselen (So, OL), Deshawn Salter (Sr, RB), Jason Alessi (Sr, DB) and Malcolm Dixon (So, DB).

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s