8 Minute Meals: Peppercorn Pork Chops

(WTNH) — Keith Urbowicz prepares a peppercorn pork chop with green beans and cauliflower puree.

Ingredients:

2 pork chops

1 small head of cauliflower

1/8th cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/8 cup milk or half and half

2 large handfuls stemmed green beans

2 garlic cloves

3 Tblsp butter

salt

coarse ground peppercorns (add red pepper flakes if inclined)

oil

Instructions:

Dice cauliflower and cover with water. Bring to a hard boil for 8 minutes and drain.

In food processor add cauliflower, butter, Parmesan, milk, and salt and pepper. Blend until desired consistency.

Get a cast iron pan hot over medium to high heat. Season pork chops with salt and peppercorns. Drizzle pan with

oil. Sear one side for 2 to 3 minutes and flip. Add green beans and garlic. Place in 390 degree oven for approximately 12-15 minutes

until internal temperature is at least 145 degrees.

Plate pork chops and green beans over cauliflower puree.