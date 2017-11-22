8 Minute Meals: Peppercorn Pork Chops

(WTNH) — Keith Urbowicz prepares a peppercorn pork chop with green beans and cauliflower puree.
Ingredients:
2 pork chops
1 small head of cauliflower
1/8th cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/8 cup milk or half and half
2 large handfuls stemmed green beans
2 garlic cloves
3 Tblsp butter
salt
coarse ground peppercorns (add red pepper flakes if inclined)
oil
Instructions:
Dice cauliflower and cover with water. Bring to a hard boil for 8 minutes and drain.
In food processor add cauliflower, butter, Parmesan, milk, and salt and pepper. Blend until desired consistency.
Get a cast iron pan hot over medium to high heat. Season pork chops with salt and peppercorns. Drizzle pan with
oil. Sear one side for 2 to 3 minutes and flip. Add green beans and garlic. Place in 390 degree oven for approximately 12-15 minutes
until internal temperature is at least 145 degrees.
Plate pork chops and green beans over cauliflower puree.