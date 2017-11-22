911 phone lines down for several areas

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The 911 phone lines are down for South Windsor, Vernon and New Britain on Wednesday afternoon.

The South Windsor Fire Department says that the area 911 phone lines are down, which includes South Windsor. If you have a fire emergency, you are to call 860-644-2441. If you need police or EMS, you are to call 860-644-2551.

Vernon is also experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Their routine line, which is 860-872-9126, is working.

Additionally, New Britain is dealing with a 911 outage. New Britain residents can dial 860-826-3000 for any police, fire or medical emergencies.

There is no word on why the 911 services are down at this time. However, residents will be advised when the lines are back to normal service.