American Airlines to start jet service from Tweed New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The days of flying prop planes from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport to Philadelphia are about to come to an end.

American Airlines will start jet service one week from Wednesday.

The CRJ200 jets will replace the old Dash 8 planes.

The new jets are said to be quieter, roomier and fly smoother. They also seat more passengers.

American Airlines offers three flights per day to and from Philadelphia.

