Barbra Streisand on not touring again and Netflix special

By Published:
Barbra Streisand attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief held at Universal Studios Back Lot on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — If you want to see Barbra Streisand sing live, watch her upcoming Netflix special because you won’t see her onstage again.

And she’s not just saying it to get you to watch “Barbra: The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!” when it debuts on the streaming service this Wednesday. Streisand, who didn’t tour for 27 years after forgetting the words at a show in 1967, says performing live concerts are too nerve-racking for her to consider doing them again.

She tells The Associated Press, “No I would never do another show. It’s exhausting.”

Streisand recorded the new special during her tour stop in Miami last year. She says, “I’m not ever going to sit down and plan another show like I had to do with this one.”

