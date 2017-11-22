Butterball offers turkey help hotline

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

(WTNH) — If you’re cooking the Thanksgiving turkey this year, and especially if you’re an amateur, have no fear!

Butterball is offering 24-7 support via text message!

Related Content: Thanksgiving dinner cost found to be cheapest in 5 years

You can text a staff of turkey experts with questions about what size turkey to buy, how to thaw the bird and anything else you might want to know.

Butterball’s famous “Turkey Talk-Line” will also be in effect if you prefer to talk with a real person.

You can call the hotline at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to have your questions answered. You can also chat with turkey experts online at www.butterball.com.

The services are available Thanksgiving Day and every day through Christmas Eve.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s