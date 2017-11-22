Butterball offers turkey help hotline

Related Coverage Thanksgiving dinner cost found to be cheapest in 5 years

(WTNH) — If you’re cooking the Thanksgiving turkey this year, and especially if you’re an amateur, have no fear!

Butterball is offering 24-7 support via text message!

You can text a staff of turkey experts with questions about what size turkey to buy, how to thaw the bird and anything else you might want to know.

Butterball’s famous “Turkey Talk-Line” will also be in effect if you prefer to talk with a real person.

You can call the hotline at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to have your questions answered. You can also chat with turkey experts online at www.butterball.com.

The services are available Thanksgiving Day and every day through Christmas Eve.