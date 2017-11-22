Connecticut author Amy Newmark releases new book

By Published:

(WTNH) — Well-known Connecticut author Amy Newmark talks about her new book in her popular series “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

Amy’s newest book in the series “Step Outside Your Comfort Zone” tells 101 stories of people facing their fears and trying new activities.

Amy herself stepped out of her comfort zone when she decided to try power gliding.

Whether it is something small like trying a new food, or something big like traveling the world, Amy encourages everyone to do something that challenges us.

In her new book, Amy feels readers will learn how to:

1: Just say yes

2: Learn to trust

3: Connect with someone

4: Reinvent yourself

5: Face your fears

6: Be spotaneous

7: Go far away

8: Find Love

9: Take a risk

10: Take back your life

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s