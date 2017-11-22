Connecticut author Amy Newmark releases new book

(WTNH) — Well-known Connecticut author Amy Newmark talks about her new book in her popular series “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

Amy’s newest book in the series “Step Outside Your Comfort Zone” tells 101 stories of people facing their fears and trying new activities.

Amy herself stepped out of her comfort zone when she decided to try power gliding.

Whether it is something small like trying a new food, or something big like traveling the world, Amy encourages everyone to do something that challenges us.

In her new book, Amy feels readers will learn how to:

1: Just say yes

2: Learn to trust

3: Connect with someone

4: Reinvent yourself

5: Face your fears

6: Be spotaneous

7: Go far away

8: Find Love

9: Take a risk

10: Take back your life