Connecticut State Police receive donation to help homeless

(WTNH) — A big donation was received by Connecticut State Police from a non-profit organization and Massachusetts State Police.

They delivered 80 first responder winter bags for the homeless to Connecticut State Police on Wednesday.

Related Content: Homeless man finds $10,000 check, returns it to owner

Inside the bags were all sorts of necessities like foot and hand warmers, hats, gloves, socks, food, blankets and soap.

Troopers will carry these bags in their cruisers to hand out when they see someone in need.