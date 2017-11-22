Connecticut State Police receive donation to help homeless

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — A big donation was received by Connecticut State Police from a non-profit organization and Massachusetts State Police.

They delivered 80 first responder winter bags for the homeless to Connecticut State Police on Wednesday.

Inside the bags were all sorts of necessities like foot and hand warmers, hats, gloves, socks, food, blankets and soap.

Troopers will carry these bags in their cruisers to hand out when they see someone in need.

