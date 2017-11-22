Cruisin’ Connecticut – Holiday Shopping: Connecticut Post Mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut for your holiday shopping to Milford, CT – home of The Connecticut Post Mall.

You can experience wonderful shops and dining, while finding the perfect gift for that special someone. Kelly Franz from the

The mall opens at 6am on Black Friday, and Kelly Franz from the mall invites guests to enjoy themselves:

We just ask that people be very cautious in the parking lots and on the roads. There are going to be a lot of people out and about. But we’re going to do everything we can to make sure everyone has a great shopping experience

You can also make a difference with our Gr8 Holiday Give! You can donate an unwrapped toy at the mall – the toys will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, and the Toys 4 Tots Foundation. The collection runs through December 16th.

Oh… and you can meet Santa too! He’ll be there every day through Christmas eve (he’s off on Thanksgiving).

Learn more about store hours and discount here. Visit The Connecticut Post Mall: 1201 Boston Post Rd. Milford, CT 06460

