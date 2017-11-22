Extra police out to combat drunk driving this Thanksgiving

Related Coverage Elementary school students walk for Mothers Against Drunk Driving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–State police trooper Randall Tavaris responded through rush-hour holiday traffic to an accident near the tunnel on Interstate-84.

Tavaris was one of the first troopers on scene. Police shut down two lanes, and called in an ambulance. Two people were taken to the hospital.

While police said alcohol was not a factor in this accident, they have extra cruisers on the highway looking for drunks. Police say the biggest mistake most people make is that they think they are okay to drive, because they’ve only had a few drinks.

“Even one beer, one drink is impaired driving so it can affect your judgment,” Tavaris said.

Troop H in Hartford has one of the highest drunk driving arrest rates in the state.

In 2016 there were:

DUI Accidents 158 On site arrests 337 Total DUI’s 495



And while the majority of people are 1 to 2 times over the legal limit, they had one person with a blood alcohol content of nearly 6 times the legal limit. That person was driving down the highway.

“Whether it’s a holiday season or just a regular day, there’s a lot of people who for whatever reason consume a lot of alcohol.”

With the holidays comes extra traffic, which Trooper Tavaris says means more people are in harm’s way if there’s a drunk driver on the road.

“With the people drinking and driving on the road, it can be extremely dangerous for people trying to get to where they’re going to.”

Something else to keep in mind: if you see emergency personnel working on the side of the highway, it’s the law, you need to move over and give them room and keep them safe as well.