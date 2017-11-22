Fatal crash under investigation in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. when the operator lost control and the vehicle was sent into a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the 19-year-old passenger died as a result of their injuries. The 20-year-old driver sustained severe injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. Both victims are from Stamford.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

