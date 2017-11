(WTNH) — U.S. gun dealers are hoping for a profit boost on Black Friday.

Gun sales were strong last year on Black Friday, but sales have since snagged.

Two leading gun manufacturers, Remington and Browning, hope to bounce back this Black Friday.

They are offering rebates of up to $200 for shotguns and $100 for rifles.

