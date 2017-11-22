Half brother of Hartford police officer charged in fatal hit & run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police have made an arrest Tuesday in a fatal hit and run that happened back in September.

Police say on Saturday, September 16th, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection on Hudson Street and Park Street. Upon arrival, 58-year-old Cynthia Jones, of Hartford, was found suffering from injuries. She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It was later learned that James was struck by a dark colored vehicle that then left the scene. Police were able to obtain video footage from the city’s camera system that showed the accident.

During the investigation, a Hartford Police officer told investigators that his half-brother, Nathen Negron, was the driver of the car involved in the crash.

Negron, as well as Shayla Bonner, the car’s registered owner and passenger at the time of the crash, were then interviewed by detectives.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was later obtained, charging Negron with false statement, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility with death. He was held on a $100,000 bond after turning himself into police.

The incident remains under investigation and further charges may be pending.

Additionally, police say based on evidence and the officer’s details about his involvement in the fatal crash’s aftermath, police initiated an internal administrative investigation.