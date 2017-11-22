How to track the best sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(WTNH) — Personal finance and credit card expert Janet Alvarez of Wise Bread shares tips and suggestions for shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Janet urges shoppers to be aware which items are not typically great deals on Black Friday. For example, data shows that the best day to buy Christmas toys is typically December 16th.

The best day to buy brand-name laptops on December 13th (however, budget/off-brand electronics are usually cheapest on Black Friday). The best time to shop for winter apparel is on December 15th.

For online Black Friday shoppers, Janet suggests loading an online shopping cart with merchandise the week before Black Friday and then clear/empty it without making any purchases. Most retailers will then email you a coupon for up to 30% off for Black Friday.

For shopping online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, use the online help/chat function, and politely ask the help operator for free shipping or a discount coupon.

Another tip for shoppers: try shopping on eBay a few days after Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Janet says this is when many sellers will be heavily discounting products.

Here are some great Black Friday app to help you land even more savings:

1: Black Friday App

2: DealNews

3: Flip App

4: Retale App