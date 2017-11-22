Injuries reported in school bus crash in Winsted

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)– There were minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Winsted on Wednesday morning.

Police say the accident, involving a car and a school bus, took place on South Main Street at Torringford Street around 7:30 a.m.

#Crash in winsted involving a car and school bus on route 44 at Route 183 — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) November 22, 2017

While police could not say whether kids were on the bus or not, there were minor injuries reported in the crash. It is unclear who was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The accident remains under investigation.