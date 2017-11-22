JFK birth centennial ending on assassination anniversary

By Published:
FILE - In this April 30, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy listens while Grand Duchess Charlotte of Luxembourg speaks outside the White House in Washington. National Park Rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy's childhood home on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Brookline Mass., 54 years to the day after he was assassinated in Dallas. The ceremony marks a symbolic end to a year of events marking the 100th anniversary of JFK's birth. (AP Photo/William J. Smith, File)

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A year of events marking the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy‘s birth is drawing to a close exactly 54 years after his assassination.

National park rangers laid a wreath outside Kennedy’s childhood home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The wreath-laying was followed by a 21-gun salute by an honor guard.

Related Content: 13,200 more Kennedy assassination records released

The solemn commemorations fall on the anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

The observances were held at what is now known as the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site administered by the National Park Service.

Related Content: JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald ‘unfounded’

The nation’s 35th president was born in the leafy Boston suburb on May 29, 1917. Over the past year, numerous conferences and other events have been held worldwide to examine JFK’s legacy and imagine his impact had he survived.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s