Killingly’s Spencer Lockwood is an old-school running back

Related Coverage Ansonia’s Tom Brockett on state of high school football in Connecticut

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)–Killingly football is undefeated heading into Thanksgiving. The Redmen have one of the state’s best running backs–Spencer Lockwood is dominant out of the backfield.

Lockwood is a throwback. No jukes, no spin moves. Lockwood is going straight at the defense, and he usually wins.

“That’s just the way I’ve been taught to play the game, that’s the way we’ve been playing football in Killingly ever since I started,” he said.

Coach Chad Neal wouldn’t mind seeing some jukes though. “Sometimes I want him to move a little bit and not engage that contact, but he’s just a terrific downhill runner, and he’s tough to tackle.”

Lockwood has run over defenses to compile back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons.

“It’s a great feeling because you remember all the hard work you put in in the offseason, and you know that’s why you’re doing all those things out there,” he said.

Neal says for all the good Lockwood does, he’s more interested in what he’s teammates are up to.

Related Content: Ansonia’s Tom Brockett on state of high school football in Connecticut

“When you watch film and another person scores look who the first guy to congratulate them is, it’s him,” he said. “He’s a team guy he wants to win football games.”

Killingly’s done a lot of winning. If they win on Thanksgiving, it’ll be the programs first undefeated season since 1953.

Lockwood wants more. He’s eyeing a championship.

“The past two seasons we’ve been going to the state semifinals. We just want to get over that hump, and this is what we’ve been working for. This is the year,” he said.