Law firm offering free cab rides over holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A law firm is doing its part to make sure people stay safe over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Carlson & Dumeer LLC is offering free cab rides in an effort to cut down drunk driving accidents and arrests.

In a release, the law firm says:

Rides received from licensed taxi companies, Uber drivers, or Lyft drivers in Middlesex County, Hartford County, and New London County over the course of Thanksgiving weekend may be eligible for full reimbursement offered by Carlson & Dumeer, LLC. The free cab ride promotion is limited to just one ride per person. The beginning time for the promotion is 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017. The ending time for the promotion is 12:00 AM midnight on Sunday, November 27th, 2017.”

The offer is available to those aged 21-years-old and older. The maximum amount a single rider can be reimbursed for a free ride is $35. Finally, reimbursement is good for a one-way ride or a round-trip ride to and/or from the applicant’s home.

To request reimbursement, an applicant must send a copy of the official receipt from the taxi cab company, Uber, or Lyft and a copy of their driver’s license to Carlson & Dumeer LLC no later than 12 midnight on Dec. 1, 2017.

Digital copies may be emailed to slmcmanus@carlsondumeer.com, while physical copies can be sent to Carlson & Dumeer, LLC, 100 Riverview Center, Suite 130, Middletown, CT 06457.

More information can be found at www.carlsondumeer.com.