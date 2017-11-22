Man arrested for carjacking, faces additional charges

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing multiple charges after police arrested him for a crime that took place back in March.

According to East Hampton police, on March 17, officials responded to Haddam Neck Road for a reported armed robbery and carjacking. Two injured victims told police approximately $8,000 and a vehicle had been taken by force. The victims said a handgun was displaced during the incident.

Following a lengthy investigation, officials arrested 45-year-old Edward Richkowski for the incident. He is facing charges of Carjacking, Assault in the 3rd Degree, and other related charges.

Richkowski was also charged with four separate accounts of Failure to Appear in Court stemming from burglary charges in the towns of Branford, Guilford and Madison.

The accused was held on a $250,000 bond.