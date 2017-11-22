Meriden man facing deportation allowed to go home for Thanksgiving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marco Reyes has been living in a New Haven church for since August, and on Wednesday he received word that he will be permitted to go home to have Thanksgiving with his family.

According to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Meriden father was given a reprieve by ICE officials to go home Wednesday morning. Blumenthal said that that does not mean his case is over. He still faces the threat of deportation.

Blumenthal said that the fight needs to continue to give Reyes his day in court, and that his office is working with Reyes’ attorney on their legal challenge.

It is unclear how long the reprieve will last, but Blumenthal says the Department of Homeland Security has committed that there will be no arrest, and no deportation proceedings during the Thanksgiving holiday.

#breaking senator Richard Blumenthal on a Meriden man’s reprieve from deportation. pic.twitter.com/Pg6Om4UiZr — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) November 22, 2017

