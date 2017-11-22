Middletown PD collects nearly 750 turkeys, $1,300 in donations

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Thanksgiving spirit is in the air in Middletown.

The police department is sending out a big thank you to everyone involved in the Community Thanksgiving Project last weekend.

With the help of volunteers, neighbors and local businesses, police collected nearly 750 turkeys and more than $1,300 in donations.

It will all go toward making this Thanksgiving a brighter one for hundreds of Middletown families.

