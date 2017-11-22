New Haven artist’s work will hang on the nation’s tree

Related Coverage Artists from Italy creating works of art and gifts for Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–What motivates pop surrealist artist Adam Chambers is just as interesting as his work.

“I feel like whatever we do in life impacts everyone else,” said Chambers.

He paints for a living in New Haven and is losing his sight to a rare form of glaucoma.

“I’m losing my peripheral,” said Chambers.

That’s why this father of four quit his job to pursue his passion.



“That kind of motivated me to put things in a fresh perspective and made me realize, gosh if I don’t get serious about this now, then I might not have that opportunity in the future,” Chambers said.

When he’s not painting, he’s volunteering. That’s part of the reason why the Connecticut Office of the Arts chose him to create the Connecticut ornament that will hang in our nation’s capital.

“It was a huge honor,” Chambers said.

Chambers got the call in early September and he had to put his brush to work. His inspiration was diversity.

“To kind of show our connectedness as people you know from all walks of life and all different backgrounds,” said Chambers.

A small ornament will hang in the White House. The bigger one is on the Connecticut Tree.

“I picked 11 individuals throughout Connecticut history over the last probably 2-300 years. So, going way back who in their own way have each contributed to the cause of diversity and tolerance in society,” said Chambers.

That includes Harriet Beecher-Stowe, heroes on the Amistad, and even some who are still living like Dr. Karen Kangas.

“She is really a hero of mine. She’s done a lot of advocacy work for mental health and disability rights,” said Chambers.

He says the holidays are all about thinking of others and that’s what these people represent. Not only do they inspire him, but he hopes they will inspire others.