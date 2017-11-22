NRC: Nuke plant guard failed to properly maintain weapons

Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford, Conn. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal nuclear regulators say a security officer in charge of maintaining weapons at a Connecticut nuclear power plant failed to follow proper procedures and then falsified records to cover the shortfall.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday that the officer at the Millstone plant in Waterford failed to perform assigned duties including testing, maintaining and accounting for weapons that could be used to defend against a terrorist attack on the facility. The violations occurred in 2015 and 2016.

The officer, employed by a plant contractor, no longer works there.

A plant spokesman says “there was no significant impact to nuclear security at Millstone.”

The plant could have faced a civil penalty, but went through arbitration and is instead required to take steps to ensure that the problem does not re-occur.

