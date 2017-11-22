Power restored after North Haven construction accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 1,700 homes and businesses in North Haven were without power after a construction vehicle took down power lines Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., North Haven police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Sackett Point Road and Universal Drive North on reports of an accident involving a railroad vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a railroad construction vehicle had taken down power lines, and that both occupants of the vehicle were trapped.

Within one hour, officials on the scene tell News 8 that the wires have been deactivated, and the workers trapped in the truck are safe. No injuries were reported.

At the peak of the outages, United Illuminating reported that 1,783 customers were without power; representing roughly 15-percent of all North Haven customers. Power has since been restored.