Power restored after North Haven construction accident

By Published: Updated:
United Illuminating crews work to restore power after a construction vehicle took down wires Wednesday (WTNH / Joe D'Addese)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 1,700 homes and businesses in North Haven were without power after a construction vehicle took down power lines Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., North Haven police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Sackett Point Road and Universal Drive North on reports of an accident involving a railroad vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a railroad construction vehicle had taken down power lines, and that both occupants of the vehicle were trapped.

Within one hour, officials on the scene tell News 8 that the wires have been deactivated, and the workers trapped in the truck are safe. No injuries were reported.

At the peak of the outages, United Illuminating reported that 1,783 customers were without power; representing roughly 15-percent of all North Haven customers. Power has since been restored.

power outage graphic windy Power restored after North Haven construction accident

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s