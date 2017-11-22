PD: 2 seriously hurt after being hit by drunk driver in Norwalk

(Norwalk Police)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were seriously injured after being hit by a drunk driver in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 1:07 a.m., two pedestrians and a parked car were struck by a car on West Avenue near Orchard Street. The victims were taken to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Walter Veliz, of Norwalk, was not injured and did not have a driver’s license. He also failed a sobriety test on scene and was found to have a blood alcohol level of .1852. at police headquarters.

Veliz was charged with Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, Reckless Driving and Operating without a License. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

The accident remains under investigation.

