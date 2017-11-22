PD: 2 seriously hurt after being hit by drunk driver in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were seriously injured after being hit by a drunk driver in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 1:07 a.m., two pedestrians and a parked car were struck by a car on West Avenue near Orchard Street. The victims were taken to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

2 pedestrians were struck, transported to hospital w serious injuries. Driver arrested for DUI and other charges. https://t.co/ilkhImYK4I — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) November 22, 2017

Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Walter Veliz, of Norwalk, was not injured and did not have a driver’s license. He also failed a sobriety test on scene and was found to have a blood alcohol level of .1852. at police headquarters.

NPD Crash Investigators investigated a car vs pedestrian accident early this morning on West… https://t.co/Bg8GD3f6NM — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) November 22, 2017

Veliz was charged with Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, Reckless Driving and Operating without a License. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

The accident remains under investigation.