PD: Man arrested for masturbating in car parked at Ledyard market

Ruberto Pasquale (Ledyard Police)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterford man was arrested for masturbating in his car while parked at a Ledyard market on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 56-year-old Ruberto Pasquale was seen masturbating in his car while he was parked at the Village Market in Ledyard Center. Pasquale was observed by an employee of the market who then called police.

Pasquale admitted to watching pornography videos on his cell phone and masturbating but did not see anyone near his vehicle.

Pasquale was arrested for breach of peace and released on a $500 bond.

