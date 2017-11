VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police are looking for a man who they say held a woman at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

Police say just after 5 p.m., they received a call from a woman who said a male friend held a gun to her head at a home on Spring Street.

Police surrounded the house, but when they went in, the man was gone.

At first, neighbors were told to stay inside, but officials now say there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.