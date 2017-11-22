Police identify 3-year-old killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the 3-year-old who was killed in a crash following a police pursuit in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say at around 3:48 p.m., Waterbury officers in an unmarked car attempted to stop a 1999 Acura TL, driven by 18-year-old Zekhi Lee, but he refused to stop and fled from police.

Lee then entered the intersection of South Main Street and Liberty Street where he crashed into a 1999 Toyota Corolla, driven by 82-year-old Ramon Tora.

Lee’s car then traveled onto the sidewalk where he struck four pedestrians. As a result of the collision, 3-year-old Justin Quiroz, of Waterbury, was killed.

The other pedestrians, 26-year-old Maria Morocho, 21-year-old Rosa Morocho, and 1-year-old Aylin Morocho were all taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Tora was also taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries. Lee was not injured.

It’s unclear why police were pulling over Lee. State Police have assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call State Police at 800-376-1554.