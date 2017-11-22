Police identify 3-year-old killed in Waterbury crash

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the 3-year-old who was killed in a crash following a police pursuit in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say at around 3:48 p.m., Waterbury officers in an unmarked car attempted to stop a 1999 Acura TL, driven by 18-year-old Zekhi Lee, but he refused to stop and fled from police.

Related: State Police: 3-year-old killed in Waterbury crash following pursuit, others injured

Lee then entered the intersection of South Main Street and Liberty Street where he crashed into a 1999 Toyota Corolla, driven by 82-year-old Ramon Tora.

11 21 17 waterbury jp Police identify 3 year old killed in Waterbury crash
(Photo: JP Coleman/WTNH)

Lee’s car then traveled onto the sidewalk where he struck four pedestrians. As a result of the collision, 3-year-old Justin Quiroz, of Waterbury, was killed.

The other pedestrians, 26-year-old Maria Morocho, 21-year-old Rosa Morocho, and 1-year-old Aylin Morocho were all taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Tora was also taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries. Lee was not injured.

It’s unclear why police were pulling over Lee. State Police have assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call State Police at 800-376-1554.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s