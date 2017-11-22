Police investigating after bullet found in Hamden homeowner’s wall

Related Coverage Police searching for three suspects in Hamden murder

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden police are investigating after a resident said someone shot into their home.

The incident happened in a home on Morse Street on Monday evening.

The homeowner told police that their daughter heard a loud noise around 7:45 p.m. After searching the house to find out what happened, they found a bullet lodged in an interior wall.

Police said the bullet entered the home through a “west-side window.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Hamden police.